Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $90.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.