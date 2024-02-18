Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,193 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $41.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

