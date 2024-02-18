Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Lennar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

