Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.6% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,198,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,223,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 913,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,182,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STT opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

