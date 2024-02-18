Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

