Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 710.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 109,755 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 86.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 140,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

