Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

