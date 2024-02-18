Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $231.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.