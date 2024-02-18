Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

