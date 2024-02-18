Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

