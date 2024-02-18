Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

