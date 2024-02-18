Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Tapestry by 718.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

