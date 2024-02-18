Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,075 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBCI. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.