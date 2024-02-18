Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,649 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,649 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

