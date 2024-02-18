Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 19.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

ERJ has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

