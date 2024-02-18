JMP Securities Boosts Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target to $10.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 3.62. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

