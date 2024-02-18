JELD-WEN (JELD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 19th. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after buying an additional 71,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,954,000 after buying an additional 526,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,981,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,849,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 199,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

