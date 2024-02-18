Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 59 ($0.75) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LLOY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 43.20 ($0.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.41.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 142,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($84,692.60). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

