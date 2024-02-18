Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Down 0.4%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.84. 1,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Jacob Forward ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Institutional Trading of Jacob Forward ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Free Report) by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.51% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Jacob Forward ETF

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

