iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Stokes Family Office LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,856 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 6.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 3.89% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $52,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

LRGF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. 85,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,557. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

