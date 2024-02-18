iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,200 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $141,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.16. 1,063,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,127. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.