iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $70.77. 7,993,978 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

