IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $960,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 373,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,762,000 after buying an additional 63,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 357,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

