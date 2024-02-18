Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,141,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $400,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $4,490,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 81,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 33.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $211.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day moving average of $194.55.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

