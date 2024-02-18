Invesco Ltd. Sells 858,923 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 858,923 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $480,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.