Invesco Ltd. Purchases 878,874 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $411,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $236.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.47. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,355 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

