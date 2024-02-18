Invesco Ltd. Purchases 13,670 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Humana worth $469,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Humana by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 29.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $366.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.64 and a 200-day moving average of $468.31. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.