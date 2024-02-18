Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 618,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.07% of Entergy worth $404,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.