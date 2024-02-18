Invesco Ltd. Has $398.22 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,794,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.89% of Republic Services worth $398,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of RSG opened at $180.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

