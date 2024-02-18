Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Roper Technologies worth $500,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $545.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

