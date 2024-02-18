Invesco Ltd. Buys 41,545 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,555,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $432,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $215.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $221.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.15.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

