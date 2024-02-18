Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PXF opened at $47.11 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

