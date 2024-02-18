International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,969. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

