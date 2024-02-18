International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,969. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
