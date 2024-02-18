Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer updated its FY24 guidance to $5.01-5.43 EPS.
Integer Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Integer stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.