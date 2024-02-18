Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,536 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,684. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.