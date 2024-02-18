Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SRE opened at $70.49 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

