Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Corning by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.