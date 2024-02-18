Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,035,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,940,000 after acquiring an additional 82,184 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 170,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,597,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,660 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,455,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,005,000 after buying an additional 500,916 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,123 shares of company stock worth $11,793,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

