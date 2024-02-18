Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$240.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.40.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFC

Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

TSE IFC opened at C$228.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$206.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$202.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$229.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.