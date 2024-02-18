Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Insight Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $10.50-10.80 EPS.

NSIT opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $117.99 and a 1 year high of $194.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

