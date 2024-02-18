Insider Buying: TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) insider John Goold acquired 50,000 shares of TheWorks.co.uk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,155.34).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of WRKS opened at GBX 25.65 ($0.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2,565.00 and a beta of 1.06. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

