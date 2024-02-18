Insider Buying: TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) insider John Goold acquired 50,000 shares of TheWorks.co.uk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,155.34).
TheWorks.co.uk Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of WRKS opened at GBX 25.65 ($0.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2,565.00 and a beta of 1.06. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03.
About TheWorks.co.uk
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TheWorks.co.uk
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.