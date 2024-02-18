Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.15% of Ingredion worth $74,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $114.17 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

