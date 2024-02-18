Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.86.

INCY stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.55. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $79.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

