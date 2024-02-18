Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Raised to $65.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.86.

Get Incyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INCY

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,519,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,992,000 after acquiring an additional 359,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,191,000 after acquiring an additional 527,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.