IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25 to $5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 294,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

