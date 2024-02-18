Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.89.

H opened at C$40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.47. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

