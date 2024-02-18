Huobi BTC Price Hits $21,900.64 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $196.44 million and $9,336.69 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $21,900.64 or 0.42252410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

