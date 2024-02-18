Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HWM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. 2,686,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

