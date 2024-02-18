Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,472 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

