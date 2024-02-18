Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.43

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and traded as low as $18.25. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 2,287 shares changing hands.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,482.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

