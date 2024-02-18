Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.43

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and traded as low as $18.25. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 2,287 shares changing hands.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.